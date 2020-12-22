GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Airlines is set to make its return to the Pitt-Greenville Airport in the new year.

PGV says that the airline will resume service starting on January 5th.

Airport Executive Director Bill Hopper says advocacy from local businesses, the chamber of commerce, and congressional representatives aided in the return.

It also appears to have been made possible by the long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill passed by congress and now waiting for President Trump’s signature.

“We are incredibly pleased that Congress extended the CARES Act Payroll Support Program, which will enable us to resume our flights to PGV in early January. We appreciate Senators Tillis and Burr, Representatives Butterfield and Murphy, and Mayor Connelly for fighting for our team members’ jobs and for the air service we provide,” said Stacy Day with American Airlines.

