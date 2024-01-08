Pitt County seeking public input on new parks and recreation master plan

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People in one Eastern Carolina county can take part in a survey on future recreational needs.

Pitt County, along with McGill Associates, P.A., has developed a parks and recreation ‘master plan’ that they are seeking public input on.

The county says this plan assesses the current state and future needs for facilities in the county which will include trails, programs, staffing, etc. for the next ten years.

“Having a comprehensive parks and recreation master plan is a significant step toward enhancing the quality of life for residents in Pitt County. The process for developing this plan underscores the County’s commitment to community engagement and fostering vibrant community spaces. Together, we will shape recreational spaces that resonate with the heartbeat of our community,” says Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager.

Residents can fill out the online community survey here which will be open for the next few months, according to the County.

“The purpose of the community survey is to gain insight into how current recreation facilities are utilized, and to determine the types of facilities that residents would like to see within Pitt County,” says Eric Gooby, Pitt County Senior Planner. He continues, “additionally, a Community Needs Assessment will be conducted by ETC Institute using statistically-valid surveying methods. As part of this assessment, a random sampling of households will be selected to receive a detailed survey in the mail which may be completed and returned via mail or online.”

