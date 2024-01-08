Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt County seeking public input on new parks and recreation master plan

Community members attend Board of Commissioners meeting to explore recreation options
Community members attend Board of Commissioners meeting to explore recreation options(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People in one Eastern Carolina county can take part in a survey on future recreational needs.

Pitt County, along with McGill Associates, P.A., has developed a parks and recreation ‘master plan’ that they are seeking public input on.

The county says this plan assesses the current state and future needs for facilities in the county which will include trails, programs, staffing, etc. for the next ten years.

“Having a comprehensive parks and recreation master plan is a significant step toward enhancing the quality of life for residents in Pitt County. The process for developing this plan underscores the County’s commitment to community engagement and fostering vibrant community spaces. Together, we will shape recreational spaces that resonate with the heartbeat of our community,” says Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager.

Residents can fill out the online community survey here which will be open for the next few months, according to the County.

“The purpose of the community survey is to gain insight into how current recreation facilities are utilized, and to determine the types of facilities that residents would like to see within Pitt County,” says Eric Gooby, Pitt County Senior Planner. He continues, “additionally, a Community Needs Assessment will be conducted by ETC Institute using statistically-valid surveying methods. As part of this assessment, a random sampling of households will be selected to receive a detailed survey in the mail which may be completed and returned via mail or online.”

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insurance companies ask for 42.2% rate increase for homeowners' insurance, some face 99.4% increase
Body found in water near Target in Goldsboro
POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro
Most of ENC will be in a level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe storms late Tuesday
Severe storms likely late Tuesday; Heavy rain, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Latest News

Tracey Torres went before a judge this morning in New Bern.
Craven County woman charged with murder of six-year-old boy
William Barber II holds press conference after being escorted out of AMC Fire Tower 12 in...
Bishop Barber holds press conference update following removal from Greenville theater
Missing person
UPDATE: Missing Beaufort County woman returns home
ECU Men top Tulsa 62-57