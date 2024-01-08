Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after one of worst seasons in franchise history

Fitterer spent the past three seasons as the team’s general manager.
The Carolina Panthers announced the firing of general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Scott Fitterer following one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the team announced on Monday.

Fitterer was hired in January 2021 and spent the past three seasons in Carolina.

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” Panthers owner David Tepper said. “I appreciate Scott’s efforts and wish the best for him and his family.”

During the three years he was with the Panthers, they went a combined 14-37 and failed to make the playoffs.

Fitterer helped with the hiring of Frank Reich prior to the 2023 season, and orchestrated the trade for the No. 1 pick in this past NFL draft. In the two offseasons prior, he traded for quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, neither of whom stuck with Carolina.

The Panthers said they will begin the search for his replacement immediately.

This will be the first time since 2002 that Carolina will search for both a new coach and general manager in the same offseason. Teams can begin interviewing coaching candidates on Jan. 22.

Elsewhere across the league, former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was fired by the Washington Commanders on Monday after posting a 4-13 record this season. He was with the team for four years.

Related: Panthers lose finale, end one of franchise’s worst-ever seasons in loss to Bucs

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insurance companies ask for 42.2% rate increase for homeowners' insurance, some face 99.4% increase
Body found in water near Target in Goldsboro
POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro
Most of ENC will be in a level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe storms late Tuesday
Severe storms likely late Tuesday; Heavy rain, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Latest News

Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Keaton Mitchell done for season with knee injury, reportedly tore ACL on Sunday Night Football
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young poses for photos with fans after Wednesday's...
Panthers moving Training Camp from Spartanburg, SC, to Charlotte
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White pushes off Carolina Panthers linebacker...
Panthers fall to Bucs in Tabor's debut as interim head coach
The Carolina Panthers owner described himself as someone with "extreme patience" outside of...
Panthers Tepper addresses media following firing head coach Frank Reich
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Derrick Henry runs for 2 TDs as the Titans hold off Panthers, Bryce Young