Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

LIVE: Bishop Barber holds press conference update following removal from Greenville theater

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bishop William Barber II will hold a press conference update following his removal from a Greenville theater in December.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at First Christian Church of Greenville on E. 14th Street.

Barber was attending a screening of The Color Purple William Barber II with his 90-year-old mother. He said that he was escorted out by two Greenville Police officers after managers of the movie theater said the special chair he needed for medical reasons was a fire hazard.

Barber met with AMC Entertainment Holdings Chairman and CEO Adam Aron on January 2nd but said there was more to consider following that meeting.

“This isn’t about William Barber or one night in December. It’s about the law. It’s about treating every man, woman and child who has disabilities with compassion and dignity. And being assured that every place will “Accommodate Me Carefully.” It’s about recognizing that whatever you do to the least of these, you do to me,” Barber said.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insurance companies ask for 42.2% rate increase for homeowners' insurance, some face 99.4% increase
Body found in water near Target in Goldsboro
POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro
Most of ENC will be in a level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe storms late Tuesday
Severe storms likely late Tuesday; Heavy rain, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Craven County woman charged with murder of six-year-old
Missing person
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing person
ECU Men top Tulsa 62-57
'Greenville Unplugged' gaming convention
‘Greenville Unplugged’ gaming convention returns with more fun