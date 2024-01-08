LIVE: Bishop Barber holds press conference update following removal from Greenville theater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bishop William Barber II will hold a press conference update following his removal from a Greenville theater in December.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at First Christian Church of Greenville on E. 14th Street.

Barber was attending a screening of The Color Purple William Barber II with his 90-year-old mother. He said that he was escorted out by two Greenville Police officers after managers of the movie theater said the special chair he needed for medical reasons was a fire hazard.

Barber met with AMC Entertainment Holdings Chairman and CEO Adam Aron on January 2nd but said there was more to consider following that meeting.

“This isn’t about William Barber or one night in December. It’s about the law. It’s about treating every man, woman and child who has disabilities with compassion and dignity. And being assured that every place will “Accommodate Me Carefully.” It’s about recognizing that whatever you do to the least of these, you do to me,” Barber said.

