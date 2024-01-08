Kamala Harris to visit North Carolina on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kamala Harris will be in an Eastern Carolina city this week.

WRAL reports, the Vice President’s representatives say she will return to Charlotte to highlight the latest actions by the administration to reduce gun violence.

Harris will also announce new funding for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which helps schools throughout the state and the country increase access to mental health resources for students.

This is the ninth visit to North Carolina by Harris, who previously visited Greensboro in September.

Harris also appeared in Charlotte one year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

