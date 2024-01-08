Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kamala Harris to visit North Carolina on Thursday

(Source: WMBF News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kamala Harris will be in an Eastern Carolina city this week.

WRAL reports, the Vice President’s representatives say she will return to Charlotte to highlight the latest actions by the administration to reduce gun violence.

Harris will also announce new funding for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which helps schools throughout the state and the country increase access to mental health resources for students.

This is the ninth visit to North Carolina by Harris, who previously visited Greensboro in September.

Harris also appeared in Charlotte one year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insurance companies ask for 42.2% rate increase for homeowners' insurance, some face 99.4% increase
After the arrest process, officials discovered that the male offender provided a fake name of...
Goldsboro man arrested and charged with identity theft following additional charges
High winds, heavy rain, and severe storms expected after dark.
Heavy rain, storms, and strong winds expected Tuesday
Fatal car crash in Perquimans County
Highway Patrol investigating fatal car crash in Perquimans County
James Mercer Jr.
POLICE: Uncle of 10-year-old who was accidentally shot in Rocky Mount arrested in connection

Latest News

'Greenville Unplugged' gaming convention
‘Greenville Unplugged’ gaming convention returns with more fun
POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro
POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro
‘Greenville Unplugged’ gaming convention returns with more fun
‘Greenville Unplugged’ gaming convention returns with more fun
Body found in water near Target in Goldsboro
POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro