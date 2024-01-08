Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Impacts already being felt ahead of Tuesday’s potential severe weather

Some schools, National Seashore, and local government offices announce early closures for Tuesday
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Impacts are already being felt more than 24 hours before Tuesday’s severe weather is expected to hit eastern North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials announced on Monday that facilities at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial, will close ahead of the anticipated storms that are forecast to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and ocean over-wash Tuesday, Jan. 9 into Wednesday, Jan 10.

According to officials, Ocracoke and Oregon Inlet Campgrounds will both close at noon on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday at 10 a.m. depending on conditions.

In addition to the national seashore, some school systems and local government offices have also begun to announce early closures on Tuesday as well. Pitt, Beaufort, and Cumberland Counties were among the first to announce that classes would dismiss early and that after-school activities were canceled.

According to WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger, rain will be in the area in the morning with potentially severe weather expected to begin impacting the area around 2 p.m.

The full list of announced closures is available here. You can also view the potential impacts and timing here.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insurance companies ask for 42.2% rate increase for homeowners' insurance, some face 99.4% increase
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather DA
Storms set to arrive tomorrow bring a severe threat to all of ENC
Body found in water near Target in Goldsboro
POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Latest News

DirecTV
UPDATE: Here’s the latest on WITN’s efforts to address DIRECTV issues
The woman appeared in court Monday morning.
Craven County woman charged with murder of six-year-old boy
Craven County woman charged with murder of six-year-old boy
Craven County woman charged with murder of six-year-old boy
Barber turns over handling of treatment at Greenville AMC theater to civil right attorney
Barber turns over handling of treatment at Greenville AMC theater to civil right attorney