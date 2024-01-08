Impacts already being felt ahead of Tuesday’s potential severe weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Impacts are already being felt more than 24 hours before Tuesday’s severe weather is expected to hit eastern North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials announced on Monday that facilities at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial, will close ahead of the anticipated storms that are forecast to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and ocean over-wash Tuesday, Jan. 9 into Wednesday, Jan 10.

According to officials, Ocracoke and Oregon Inlet Campgrounds will both close at noon on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday at 10 a.m. depending on conditions.

In addition to the national seashore, some school systems and local government offices have also begun to announce early closures on Tuesday as well. Pitt, Beaufort, and Cumberland Counties were among the first to announce that classes would dismiss early and that after-school activities were canceled.

According to WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger, rain will be in the area in the morning with potentially severe weather expected to begin impacting the area around 2 p.m.

The full list of announced closures is available here. You can also view the potential impacts and timing here.

