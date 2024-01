GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Men’s Basketball picked up a big win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 62-57.

Cobe Williams led the Pirates in scoring with 18 points, while Carious Williams and Jared Garcia both led the team in rebounds with 6.

The Pirate men now move to 8 and 7 on the season.

