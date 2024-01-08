Craven County woman charged with murder of six-year-old

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is due in court this morning after being charged with murder.

Tracey Torres faces an open count of murder.

The woman and the child lived at a home on Perrytown Road.

Deputies were called to the home on December 1st around 1:00 a.m. for a six-year-old boy who was injured. The child ended up at ECU Health Medical Center where his body temperature was 86 degrees.

Deputies said the victim never regained consciousness and he was declared dead two days later.

An autopsy said the cause of death was two blunt trauma head injuries, while numerous bruises were noted on his body.

Deputies haven’t said how Torres was related to the victim but did say the child lived with his biological mother and her partner at the home of the partner’s parents.

The 51-year-old woman is expected to go before a District Court judge this morning.

