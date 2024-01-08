Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Eyes on Tuesday as strong storm system approaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today, the weather is looking calm and tranquil compared to what’s brewing in the west. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s with a gradually increasing breeze. Tomorrow, Tuesday, is a First Alert Weather Day due to the incoming storm system. Strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will be possible through the afternoon and evening Tuesday as the cold front from that system swings its way over the East. Winds will be the main threat with most areas seeing 20-35 mph sustained winds and 35-50 mph gusts. Higher winds are expected along the coast, which will also increase the threat of storm surge, particularly for southern facing beaches. Those along the coast could see water levels rise 2-4 feet above normal. It will be made worse due to high tide occurring for most beaches between 5pm and 6pm, coinciding with the time period for peak winds. Rainfall amounts from I-95 to the Outer Banks will likely range between 1-3″. There is a potential for isolated tornadoes all across the region, but the threat will be slightly higher for those south of Highway 264.

The winds will remain breezy on Wednesday, but the sunshine will be back and the cooler air will flow in, dropping highs back down into the mid 50s. Winds will relax completely Wednesday night, leaving us with a sunny and seasonable Thursday.

Another strong storm system will arrive in the East Friday into Saturday. Light, scattered rain is expected Friday morning for some areas. Heavier rain and scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday night, which could again lead to a chance of severe weather. Friday will, because of this severe weather threat, be a First Alert Weather Day. We could see strong winds coupled with the potential for an isolated tornado or two.

