Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Eyes on Tuesday as strong storm system approaches

The sunshine today will fade as the storm clouds inch closer to the East
First Alert Forecast for Monday, January 8th
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today, the weather is looking calm and tranquil compared to what’s brewing in the west. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s with a gradually increasing breeze. Tomorrow, Tuesday, is a First Alert Weather Day due to the incoming storm system. Strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will be possible through the afternoon and evening Tuesday as the cold front from that system swings its way over the East. Winds will be the main threat with most areas seeing 20-35 mph sustained winds and 35-50 mph gusts. Higher winds are expected along the coast, which will also increase the threat of storm surge, particularly for southern facing beaches. Those along the coast could see water levels rise 2-4 feet above normal. It will be made worse due to high tide occurring for most beaches between 5pm and 6pm, coinciding with the time period for peak winds. Rainfall amounts from I-95 to the Outer Banks will likely range between 1-3″. There is a potential for isolated tornadoes all across the region, but the threat will be slightly higher for those south of Highway 264.

The winds will remain breezy on Wednesday, but the sunshine will be back and the cooler air will flow in, dropping highs back down into the mid 50s. Winds will relax completely Wednesday night, leaving us with a sunny and seasonable Thursday.

Another strong storm system will arrive in the East Friday into Saturday. Light, scattered rain is expected Friday morning for some areas. Heavier rain and scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday night, which could again lead to a chance of severe weather. Friday will, because of this severe weather threat, be a First Alert Weather Day. We could see strong winds coupled with the potential for an isolated tornado or two.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insurance companies ask for 42.2% rate increase for homeowners' insurance, some face 99.4% increase
Most of ENC will be in a level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe storms late Tuesday
Severe storms likely late Tuesday; Heavy rain, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes
Body found in water near Target in Goldsboro
POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Monday, January 8th
First Alert Forecast for Monday, January 8th
Jim Howard-WITN
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool Monday; Severe storm risk Tuesday
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool Monday; Severe storm risk Tuesday
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool Monday; Severe storm risk Tuesday
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Stay Weather Aware Tuesday
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Stay Weather Aware Tuesday