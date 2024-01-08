Advertise With Us
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing person

Missing person
Missing person(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old McKayla Marie Rhodes.

Rhodes was last seen walking away from her residence on VOA Rd in Washington around 5:00 PM on January 7th, 2024.

According to officials, McKayla was last seen wearing white pajamas with a green design, a plain black t-shirt, and a black jacket.

McKayla is described as a white female, approximately 5′00″ tall, and weighs approximately 130 lbs. McKayla has short curly brown hair.

If you know the whereabouts of McKayla Rhodes, you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency. You can also call Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400 or submit your confidential tip online at www.p3tips.com/195. Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your name.

