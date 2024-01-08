Aurora man facing multiple drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Aurora man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest Friday in Beaufort County.

Deputies say the arrest came after they made controlled buys of fentanyl from Rocky Grimes, Jr. and a search of his home.

In that search, they seized powdered fentanyl and a 9mm handgun.

Grimes is charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana less than 1/2 ounce, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man was jailed on a $55,000 secured bond.

