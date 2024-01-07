Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Stay Weather Aware Tuesday

Still watching Tuesday for heavy rain, strong winds, and severe storms
Zach Holder-WITN
By Zach Holder
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weather will stay quiet until early Tuesday. Monday will be chilly before temperatures quickly warm heading into our First Alert Weather Day Tuesday. Confidence continues to grow that the worst of the weather arrives late Tuesday. Monday night into early Tuesday morning we’re just expecting a few showers with a few rumbles of thunder. After sunrise, winds start to increase with gusts up to 40 mph. Those gusts will grow stronger by the afternoon and evening. Inland gusts could go over 40 mph at times while coastal gusts could approach 60 mph. Severe threat is still there but there is a bit of doubt that instability will be able to develop over all of ENC. It comes down to how much rain we get through the afternoon. But with winds already gusting up to 60 mph, it won’t take much instability for storms to be able to produce even stronger wind gusts. Make sure you have a way to get warnings throughout the day, especially after dark. 1-2″ of rain is likely with a few spots possibly going over 2″. Beyond Tuesday, we’ll get another round of rain late Friday but things should clear up heading into the weekend.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

