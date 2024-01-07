Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Snoopy-themed Hershey’s Kisses arrive for Valentine’s Day

New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts...
New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts characters on 18 unique foils.(The Hershey Company)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) - Hersey is celebrating “moments of togetherness and friendship” with Snoopy-themed Hersey’s Kisses for Valentine’s Day.

Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends is one of the newest Valentine’s Day candies to hit shelves this year.

“Since premiering in 1950, the Peanuts comic strips have celebrated heartwarming and loving friendships through the eyes of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang,” said Scott Shillet, VP, Global Hardlines & Promotions at Peanuts. “Bringing this collaboration to life with Hershey for Snoopy fans of all ages, via a beloved product like Hershey’s Kisses, is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to the Valentine’s Day season.”

The special Hersey’s Kisses feature Peanuts characters including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown and Lucy on 18 unique pink and red foils. The candies come in both a 9.5 oz bag and a 6.5 oz heart box.

You can get Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends at stores nationwide for a limited time.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insurance companies ask for 42.2% rate increase for homeowners' insurance, some face 99.4% increase
After the arrest process, officials discovered that the male offender provided a fake name of...
Goldsboro man arrested and charged with identity theft following additional charges
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.
Heavy rain, storms, and strong winds expected Tuesday
James Mercer Jr.
POLICE: Uncle of 10-year-old who was accidentally shot in Rocky Mount arrested in connection
Fatal car crash in Perquimans County
Highway Patrol investigating fatal car crash in Perquimans County

Latest News

An officer fatally shot a dog following the arrest of a shooting suspect.
GRAPHIC: Officer fatally shoots dog that ‘aggressively charged’ at him
Dustin Staples-WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A calm couple of days before strong to severe storms arrives Tuesday
Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on...
Resurrected Golden Globes will restart the party with ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ and Swift
First Alert Forecast For January 7, 2024
First Alert Forecast For January 7, 2024