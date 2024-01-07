POLICE: Person found dead in body of water in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway here in the east after a person was found dead in a body of water.

On Jan. 7, 2024, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the 1200 block of Sunburst Drive.

Officers arrived, along with Wayne County EMS, and located a person in a body of water. EMS personnel pronounced the person dead.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. Currently, the identity of the deceased and their cause of death is unknown. Updates will be given when further information is available.

