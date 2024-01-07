Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A calm couple of days before strong to severe storms arrives Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the wet and gloomy Saturday, we will see a quiet, but breezy and partly sunny end to the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s. Monday will also be calm, but clouds and winds will also be noticeable again. Highs fall to the upper 40s to 50s.

Tuesday will be the day to keep an eye out for any strong to severe storms that develop. Once sunrise begins, we are rain free until the lunch hour, as a few showers move in, then we clear out again as we go into the afternoon. Ahead of our storm system, winds start to increase with gusts up to 40 mph and those along the coast could clip 60 mph gust. Those gusts could grow stronger by the afternoon and evening.

As for the severe threat, it is still there but there is a bit of doubt that instability will be able to develop. It comes down to how much rain we get through the afternoon. With winds already gusting up to 60 mph, it won’t take much instability for storms to be able to produce even stronger wind gusts.

By midweek, clearing out and turning breezy once again before another rain maker moves into the area for Friday and into Saturday morning. Highs will stay in the mid 50s.

