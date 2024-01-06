Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain Arrives Overnight and Lingers into Saturday

Rain Saturday, Storms and Wind on Tuesday
By Zach Holder
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is on the way! Before the rain, we see temperatures drop quickly this evening. Many will hit or drop below freezing by midnight. Warmer air arrives and temperatures rise to nearly 40 degrees by sunrise. While it’s not impossible to see a flurry or sleet pellet, no winter weather issues are expected and most won’t see anything other than rain. The wind comes alive with gusts up to 40 mph throughout the day. Rain turns heavier by lunch as temperatures reach the 60s. Rain starts to taper off through the evening and skies clear. Winds will decrease heading into Sunday but won’t completely go away. The weather stays quiet until our next and strongest storm system arrives Tuesday. Heavy rain, strong winds, and severe storms are the threats we’re most concerned about. Rain looks to increase through the day with the largest threat through Tuesday evening and night. 1-3″ of rain is possible and wind gusts could reach 40-60 mph with higher winds possible in thunderstorms. Power outages, flash flooding, and downed trees are possible. Stay tuned.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

