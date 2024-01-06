Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy/Windy Again Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain is gone and the wind has died down for now. Until Tuesday, the weather is expected to behave. Sunday will be a mix of breezy and windy again as temperatures cool. Monday will be a chilly day before temperatures quickly warm heading into our First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday. Confidence continues to grow that the worst of the weather arrives late Tuesday. Monday night into early Tuesday morning we’re just expecting a few showers. After sunrise, winds start to increase with gusts up to 40 mph. Those gusts could grow stronger by the afternoon and evening. Inland gusts could go over 40 mph at times while coastal gusts could approach 60 mph as storms approach. Severe threat is still there but there is a bit of doubt that instability will be able to develop. It comes down to how much rain we get through the afternoon. With winds already gusting up to 60 mph, it won’t take much instability for storms to be able to produce even stronger wind gusts. Make sure you have a way to get warnings throughout the day, especially after dark. 1-3″ of rain is likely. Beyond Tuesday, we’ll get a quick round of rain late Friday but things should clear up heading into the weekend.

