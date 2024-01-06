Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Two people arrested after verbal dispute

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been arrested after a verbal dispute, that’s according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On January 5th just after 2:00 p.m., police went to the area of 1144 Tommy’s Road for report of a disturbance and armed person. When they arrived they found the two individuals inside of a vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, they a found a firearm.

The two people arrested are Donesia Sanders and Claudedarris Woods.

Tommy’s Road Elementary and Wayne Preparatory Academy had to be placed of lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insurance companies ask for 42.2% rate increase for homeowners' insurance, some face 99.4% increase
The fire started just after midnight.
Pitt County family loses home in overnight fire
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.
Heavy rain, storms, and strong winds expected Tuesday
The fire broke out around 4:10 p.m. Friday.
Afternoon fire heavily damages Greenville home
Matthew Wyche
Suspect identified in Kinston tobacco & vape shop robbery

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For January 6, 2024
First Alert Forecast For January 6, 2024
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes score 6 unanswered goals to beat the Capitals for their 5th consecutive win
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
Defense Secretary Austin has been hospitalized since Jan. 1, but Pentagon kept the news quiet
NC is ranked in the top 5 for business start-ups in new year
NC is ranked in the top 5 for business start-ups in new year