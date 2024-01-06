Two people arrested after verbal dispute

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been arrested after a verbal dispute, that’s according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On January 5th just after 2:00 p.m., police went to the area of 1144 Tommy’s Road for report of a disturbance and armed person. When they arrived they found the two individuals inside of a vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, they a found a firearm.

The two people arrested are Donesia Sanders and Claudedarris Woods.

Tommy’s Road Elementary and Wayne Preparatory Academy had to be placed of lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.