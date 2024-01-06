Little League continues to bring in impacts to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series could have left Greenville after the 2025 series, but that does not seem to be the case due to its great performance. The organization is now planning to stay through at least 2026.

“It’s just been a great community plan that we have put together to involve so many partners outside of our city of Greenville departments,” the Greenville Recreation and Parks assistant director Heather White said.

White looked back at when the Little League Softball World Series first arrived in Greenville in 2020 with a five-year contract and it did not start on the best terms.

“I will say that it’s been a journey,” White described.

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 series and the 2021 series had to proceed with restrictions.

Once complications died down, the tournament drew thousands of people to Greenville.

With the Coastal Plain League baseball team also coming to Greenville, this summer will be a start to an exciting sports season.

Don Octigan, Greenville Project and Recreation Services Executive Director shared, “Being from Greenville, it is exciting to see all the offers we have for entertainment through sports venues. That’s something we hope to enhance as a department in the city, so looking forward to seeing what we have in 2024 and beyond.”

It is not just the sports events these teams bring in. According to the president of Visit Greenville Andrew Schmidt, Little League also boosts the city’s economy.

“Our hotels, restaurants, retail are all affected by that, but also our outfitters. You know, people wanting to do things on their off days like paddle on the Tar River,” Schmidt explained.

