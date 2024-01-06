Advertise With Us
Highway Patrol investigating fatal car crash in Perquimans County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that left one person dead.

On Saturday around 12:10 a.m., officials in Perquimans County got a call from a passerby advising of a possible car crash on Drinking Hole Road.

When responders arrived, they found a single vehicle in the roadway that had been occupied by two people. One person was treated by Perquimans County EMS and was then transferred into the care of the Nightingale Air Ambulance crew.

The second person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, this is an active investigation.

