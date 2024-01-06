Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she learning to forgive her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.(ABC / YouTube via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is finally experiencing true freedom.

The 32-year-old walked out of a Missouri prison after serving eight and half years in jail for helping to kill her abusive mother.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

In this rare case, her mom made her believe she suffered from several ailments, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and asthma.

Blanchard has said she was put through surgeries she didn’t need and isolated from the world.

She says she believes she would still be experiencing abuse if her mother was alive today but is coming around to forgiveness.

“I would tell her that I’m sorry and I forgive her. I’m coming to a place of forgiveness. It’s going to take time. I would say that I understand like I see her, I see her in the way that she was not an evil woman. She was not a monster. She was just a sick woman, and she would have needed a lot of mental health care,” Blanchard said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.
Tracking a strong storm next Tuesday; Heavy rain, gusty winds & strong storm possible
Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.
Three people charged after shots fired inside Goldsboro shopping mall
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Suspect identified in Kinston tobacco & vape shop robbery
Suspect identified in Kinston tobacco & vape shop robbery
SCOTUS takes up Trump's 14th Amendment appeal
Little League Softball world series extends their contract in Greenville.
Little League continues to bring in impacts to Greenville
Forbes Advisor ranks top 5 for business in new year
NC is ranked in the top 5 for business start-ups in new year