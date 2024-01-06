Advertise With Us
Farmville Central boys, North Pitt girls earn conference wins

Jags, Panthers both ranked 17th in the state
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Little by little defending 2A state boys basketball champion Farmville Central pulled away from Washington on Friday night to claim a 82-59 conference win on the road.

The Jags led by 8 after one, 12 at the half. But the third quarter stops and buckets separated them to a 24 point lead and they added to it in the fourth. 17th ranked Farmville Central is 3-0 in the conference.

North Pitt girls basketball roared out to a 19-4 run against SouthWest Edgecombe and the Panthers cruised to victory 75-30 on Friday night.

The 17th ranked Panthers held the Cougars without a field goal in the first quarter of the game. They are now 2-0 in the conference.

