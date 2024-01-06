Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Remaining overcast and wet for Saturday; Clearing out Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first weekend of 2024 will showcase our first widespread rain and wind event, as temperatures will feel more like spring than winter. Rainfall will overtake the area after sunrise and continue throughout the day and exit by sunset. Amounts will range from 0.50″-1.00″ inch of rain Saturday. Along with the rain, winds will be out of the southwest from 15-25 mph, with a few isolated 30-40 mph wind gust.

Sunday and Monday will be on the calmer side, as winds will be not as breezy and the rainy weather exits, as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday is shaping up to be an active day, as a First Alert Weather Day is issued in advanced of severe weather. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and severe storms are the threats that will be the most concerned for ENC. Rain looks to increase through the day with the largest threat through Tuesday evening and night. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-3″ of rain and wind gusts could reach 40-60 mph. Higher gust are also possible with any embedded storms moving across our hometowns. Something to keep in mind will be power outages, flash flooding, and downed trees are possible.

