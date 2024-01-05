Washington man accused of stealing Christmas presents & guns from Pitt County home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who deputies say stole Christmas presents and guns from a Pitt County home remains in jail on charges in two counties.

Pitt County deputies say back on December 18th there was a home break-in on Highway 43 South of Greenville where gifts and several guns were taken.

Deputies say they quickly developed Christopher West as a suspect and used Greenville traffic cameras to confirm this information.

With the help of Beaufort County deputies, Pitt County deputies found several items relating to break-ins in both counties after a search warrant was obtained.

Pitt County got warrants for West’s arrest and then learned West had pawned several stolen items in Washington. Those items were recovered, and Washington police also took out warrants for West.

He was arrested on New Year’s Eve in Beaufort County.

In Pitt County, the man is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of larceny of firearm, four counts of possession of stolen firearm, and four counts of possession of firearm by felon.

In Beaufort County he was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

The 41-year-old West remains in jail on a $75,000 secured bond.

