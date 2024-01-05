Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Tabby Girl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN is teaming with Saving Graces 4 Felines to help cats and kittens find homes. This Friday, we want you to meet Tabby Girl.

Saving Graces says Tabby Girl was found as a little stray, hanging out behind a local hardware store.

WITN is told she went through the trap/neuter/return program before anyone realized what a sweetheart she is, and how adoptable she is.

So, her ear is tipped, but her beauty is undiminished!

Saving Graces says she’s a calm, well-adjusted little girl, who wants love, security, and a forever home with a warm lap.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and have also been micro-chipped.

