Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Tabby Girl

Tabby Girl is looking for her fur-ever home!
Tabby Girl is looking for her fur-ever home!(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN is teaming with Saving Graces 4 Felines to help cats and kittens find homes. This Friday, we want you to meet Tabby Girl.

Saving Graces says Tabby Girl was found as a little stray, hanging out behind a local hardware store.

WITN is told she went through the trap/neuter/return program before anyone realized what a sweetheart she is, and how adoptable she is.

So, her ear is tipped, but her beauty is undiminished!

Saving Graces says she’s a calm, well-adjusted little girl, who wants love, security, and a forever home with a warm lap.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and have also been micro-chipped.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.
Three people charged after shots fired inside Goldsboro shopping mall
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.
Strong Storm System Next Week Brings Heavy Rain and Storms
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Saving Graces says Starlord is playful, cuddly, and will bring a lot of joy into your life for...
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Starlord
Greenville's Emerald Drop returns in 2024
Greenville NYE Celebration 2024
Greenville's Emerald Drop returns in 2024
Greenville NYE Celebration 2024
Greenville NYE Celebration 2024
Greenville NYE Celebration 2024