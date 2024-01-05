Advertise With Us
Pitt County family loses home in overnight fire

The fire started just after midnight.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County family lost their home in a fire just after midnight.

Multiple fire departments were called to the mobile home on Katherine Place, that’s off Highway 33 in Belvoir.

The home was destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters from Belvoir, Staton House, Falkland, Bethel and Sharp Point fought the fire and were on scene until around 3:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is helping the family.

There’s no word yet from firefighters on how the fire began.

