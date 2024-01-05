Pitt County family loses home in overnight fire

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County family lost their home in a fire just after midnight.

Multiple fire departments were called to the mobile home on Katherine Place, that’s off Highway 33 in Belvoir.

The home was destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters from Belvoir, Staton House, Falkland, Bethel and Sharp Point fought the fire and were on scene until around 3:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is helping the family.

There’s no word yet from firefighters on how the fire began.

