Pamlico County boys and girls basketball teams earn wins over solid Northside foes

Panthers girls suffer first loss
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAYBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico County boys and girls basketball teams both earned big-time home victories over double-digit win Northside-Beaufort County teams on Thursday night in Bayboro.

The girls trailed much of the game until they flipped the switch late in the third quarter and pulled away to victory 58-47. The Hurricanes dealt the Panthers their first loss of the season as they drop to 10-1.

“I am the most pleased! We are a very young team I started with three freshmen, a sophomore, and a senior. I feel like we have played a really tough non-conference schedule to prepare us for the conference,” said Pamlico head girls basketball coach April Rose, “They are just really young. They don’t really understand the process. So I was happy we played four quarters.”

The Pamlico County boys gradually built up a lead throughout the game pulling away late to a 70-51 win. Northside drops to 11-3. Pamlico County is now 7-6.

