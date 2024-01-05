Advertise With Us
No. 3 NC State stays undefeated, beats No. 22 Florida State in OT

NC State 88, FSU 80 (OT)
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State’s River Baldwin scored 21 points against her former team before leaving with an injury and the third-ranked Wolfpack pulled out an 88-80 overtime win over No. 22 Florida State.

Aziaha James had 18 points, Zoe Brooks scored 15 and Saniya Rivers posted 12 points for the Wolfpack, who defeated a Top 25 team for the third time this season.

N.C. State made only three 3-point baskets, but two came in overtime. Ta’Niya Latson poured in 30 points for the third game in a row for Florida State, which overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

O’Mariah Gordon had 15 points and Makayla Timpson added 13.

