New numbers for employment rates show the state’s steady increase

November's state employment figures show a statewide steady increase in employments while some counties struggle.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s economy is seeing a steady growth in employment rates, according to the November data released from the Department of Commerce Thursday morning.

The month-to-month employment rate decreased from October statewide, and the numbers compared to the same time last year show about 126,461 more people were employed.

According to the Department of Commerce, the year-to-year number shows a more accurate analysis less affected by seasonal patterns.

Despite the state’s growing employment rates, 39 counties are still seeing increases in unemployment rates.

The staff at the employment center NC works in Greenville has seen a huge influx of people looking for jobs after the holiday break.

The divisional manager Chanda Speller says most of the people looking for jobs struggle with not hearing back from where they applied.

“If you worked in manufacturing for years and then you want to switch to customer service but you are using the same resume to apply for the customer service job, well, most of the time you may get filtered out because you don’t have the knowledge, the skills, the abilities listed to get that customer service job,” Speller explained.

The regional operations director Larry Donely at an employment center in Greenville says the counties may be struggling more due to diversity in the types of industry and job opportunities available.

“Rural areas are typically the hardest hit and we continue to see, unfortunately, the population declining in the majority of rural areas,” Donley shared.

Seasonally adjusted numbers show that North Carolina’s unemployment rates were 0.2% lower than the national average of 3.7% in November compared to October.

Nationally, slightly more people found jobs compared to November of last year.

According to the Department of Commerce, some of the factors that affect the seasonal numbers are holiday sales and employment which significantly affect the economy temporarily.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

