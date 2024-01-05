Advertise With Us
Kinston tobacco & vape shop robbed at gunpoint

The robbery happened Friday afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are searching for a man who robbed a tobacco and vape shop this afternoon.

It happened at Kinston Tobacco and Vape on North Queen Street around 12:45 p.m.

Employees told police that an armed man came into the store and demanded money. He then ran from the business.

Police searched the area, but haven’t found the gunman.

They are asking anyone with information on the robber to call them at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

