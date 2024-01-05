FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA is looking for forever snuggies!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named INDICA.

FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA (FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA)

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this fur baby and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes this fur baby would thrive in the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say..

“INDICA is sweet as sweet can get! She has the most loving eyes that I swear can see right into your soul and melt your heart. Whoever ends up adopting her, will be in trouble --- because she will have you so wrapped around her finger. She’s just the best! The perfect dog. And I know that she will bring a level of love and playfulness to any home that it’ll be just a true joy like winning the jackpot.” -Natalie

FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA (WITN)

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

Here’s a VOLUNTEERING opportunity for you:

HSEC: VOLUNTEERS (WITN)

You can DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL (WITN)

Plus, rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BEDSHEET FUNDRAISER (WITN)

If you are a State Employee, there is a special way for you to make a donation to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina:

HSEC: SECC DONATIONS (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.