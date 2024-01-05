Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA is looking for forever snuggies!

ENC AT THREE chats with the HSEC about adoption and how you can help out the non-profit
FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA
FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA(WITN)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named INDICA.

FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA
FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA(FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA)

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this fur baby and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes this fur baby would thrive in the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say..

“INDICA is sweet as sweet can get! She has the most loving eyes that I swear can see right into your soul and melt your heart. Whoever ends up adopting her, will be in trouble --- because she will have you so wrapped around her finger. She’s just the best! The perfect dog. And I know that she will bring a level of love and playfulness to any home that it’ll be just a true joy like winning the jackpot.” -Natalie

FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA
FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA(WITN)

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

Here’s a VOLUNTEERING opportunity for you:

HSEC: VOLUNTEERS
HSEC: VOLUNTEERS(WITN)

You can DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL
HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL(WITN)

Plus, rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BEDSHEET FUNDRAISER
HSEC: BEDSHEET FUNDRAISER(WITN)

If you are a State Employee, there is a special way for you to make a donation to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina:

HSEC: SECC DONATIONS
HSEC: SECC DONATIONS(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.
Tracking a strong storm next Tuesday; Heavy rain, gusty winds & strong storm possible
Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.
Three people charged after shots fired inside Goldsboro shopping mall
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

The fire broke out around 4:10 p.m. Friday.
Afternoon fire heavily damages Greenville home
Matthew Wyche
Suspect identified in Kinston tobacco & vape shop robbery
NCDOT - Bicycle Helmet Initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative