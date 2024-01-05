Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS

Click here for all the details!
ENC Pets - Jan. 05
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday” where WITN teams up with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in an effort to find a fur baby a new forever home.

In celebration, we want to feature YOUR FUR BABIES from all across ENC in the show right before the “Fur Baby Friday” segment.

THIS WEEK’S SEGMENT FEATURES:

(a) MAISY from WITN’s Sutton Young

ENC PETS
ENC PETS(WITN)

(b) GINGER aka “G-MONSTER” from WITN’s Natalie Parsons

ENC PETS
ENC PETS(WITN)

View the FULL SEGMENT above to see all these fur babies on the small-screen!

If you would like to have your pet featured, please be sure to SUBMIT A PICTURE HERE in the “Pet Pictures” category!

Also, don’t forget to include the following information with your submission:

-Your name

-Where are you from?

-Your pet’s name

-Little blurb about your pet: Including things like how old and what type of pet? And anything else you’d like to include?

And we look forward to seeing your submissions! :)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.
Tracking a strong storm next Tuesday; Heavy rain, gusty winds & strong storm possible
Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.
Three people charged after shots fired inside Goldsboro shopping mall
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

The fire broke out around 4:10 p.m. Friday.
Afternoon fire heavily damages Greenville home
Matthew Wyche
Suspect identified in Kinston tobacco & vape shop robbery
FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA
FUR BABY FRIDAY: INDICA is looking for forever snuggies!
NCDOT - Bicycle Helmet Initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative