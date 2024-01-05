First ArtWalk of the year set for Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for something to do Friday night an event in Greenville has something for everyone.

Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. the first ArtWalk of the new year will be held.

ArtWalk gives people the opportunity to explore local downtown art galleries, museums, restaurants, breweries and music venues.

During the event, you can take a self-guided walking tour or catch a free ride on the Emerald Express trolly to quickly get from stop to stop.

Some of the locations you can visit are Emerge Gallery and Art Center, Greenville Museum of Art, Pitt Street Brewing Company, Dickinson Avenue Farmers and Makers Market and several other locations.

