Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

First ArtWalk of the year set for Greenville

ArtWalk set for Friday in Greenville
ArtWalk set for Friday in Greenville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for something to do Friday night an event in Greenville has something for everyone.

Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. the first ArtWalk of the new year will be held.

ArtWalk gives people the opportunity to explore local downtown art galleries, museums, restaurants, breweries and music venues.

During the event, you can take a self-guided walking tour or catch a free ride on the Emerald Express trolly to quickly get from stop to stop.

Some of the locations you can visit are Emerge Gallery and Art Center, Greenville Museum of Art, Pitt Street Brewing Company, Dickinson Avenue Farmers and Makers Market and several other locations.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head
Lan Rawls
Autopsy says elderly Aulander woman set on fire during attack
Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.
Fundraiser set up for Greenville 14-year-old murdered Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
With more new documents, the world sees how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections
This photo provided by NYC Emergency Management shows the derailment of a New York City subway...
New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people
November's state employment figures show a statewide steady increase in employments while some...
New numbers for employment rates show the state’s steady increase
Flu hospitalizations surge in North Carolina
Health department reports surge in flu admissions at hospitals in the east