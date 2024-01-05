Fire damages chapel at Carteret Correctional in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) -A fire Thursday damaged the prison chapel at Carteret Correctional Center in Newport.

NC Department of Adult Correction officials say the chapel, which is in a modular building, was discovered to be on fire around 2:20 p.m. today. No one was injured.

The chapel suffered both fire and smoke damage before the blaze was extinguished by the Newport Fire Department.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and officials say it did not impact prison operations.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.