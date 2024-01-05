Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Fire damages chapel at Carteret Correctional in Newport

Chapel at Carteret Correctional Center
Chapel at Carteret Correctional Center(Newport Fire Department)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) -A fire Thursday damaged the prison chapel at Carteret Correctional Center in Newport.

NC Department of Adult Correction officials say the chapel, which is in a modular building, was discovered to be on fire around 2:20 p.m. today. No one was injured.

The chapel suffered both fire and smoke damage before the blaze was extinguished by the Newport Fire Department.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and officials say it did not impact prison operations.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head
Lan Rawls
Autopsy says elderly Aulander woman set on fire during attack
Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.
Fundraiser set up for Greenville 14-year-old murdered Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
With more new documents, the world sees how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections
This photo provided by NYC Emergency Management shows the derailment of a New York City subway...
New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people
ArtWalk set for Friday in Greenville
First ArtWalk of the year set for Greenville
November's state employment figures show a statewide steady increase in employments while some...
New numbers for employment rates show the state’s steady increase
Flu hospitalizations surge in North Carolina
Health department reports surge in flu admissions at hospitals in the east