ECU baseball ranked 17th in Perfect Game Preseason Poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU ATHLETICS) -East Carolina collected its first preseason national ranking of the 2024 campaign Friday morning as Perfect Game positioned the Pirates at No. 17 in its Preseason Top 25 Poll.

ECU is slated to play six games against teams appearing on the list, including three versus No. 14 North Carolina, two in a home and home set with No. 19 NC State and a single game against No. 23 Duke.

East Carolina returns 20 players, including eight all-conference selections and six lineup regulars, from a 2023 squad that captured its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season title and advanced to the NCAA Charlottesville Regional finals. The Pirates put together a 47-19 record and 18-6 league mark before making a run to the title game of the AAC Baseball Championship tournament.

ECU is just 42 days away from opening the 2024 season with a three-game home series (Feb. 16-18) versus 2023 NCAA Conway Regional participant Rider from Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

2024 Perfect Game Preseason Top 25 Poll

1. Wake Forest (54-12) – College World Series

2. Arkansas (43-18) – Fayetteville Regional

3. LSU (54-17) – College World Series Champion

4. Florida (54-17) – College World Series Runner Up

5. TCU (44-24) – College World Series

6. Vanderbilt (42-20) – Nashville Regional

7. Texas A&M (38-27) – Stanford Regional

8. Texas (42-22) – Stanford Super Regional

9. Oregon State (41-20) – Baton Rouge Regional

10. Virginia (50-15) – College World Series

11. Tennessee (44-22) – College World Series

12. Stanford (44-20) – College World Series

13. South Carolina (42-21) – Gainesville Super Regional

14. North Carolina (36-24) – Terre Haute Regional

15. Auburn (34-23-1) – Auburn Regional

16. Iowa (44-16) – Terre Haute Regional

17. East Carolina (47-19) – Charlottesville Regional

18. UCLA (28-24-1) – No Postseason

19. NC State (36-21) – Columbia Regional

20. Kansas State (35-24) – No Postseason

21. Clemson (44-19) – Clemson Regional

22. Oklahoma State (41-20) – Stillwater Regional

23. Duke (39-24) – Charlottesville Super Regional

24. UC Santa Barbara (35-20) – No Postseason

25. Coastal Carolina (42-21) – Conway Regional

