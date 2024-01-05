Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Staying chilly & dry Friday; Wet and windy Saturday; Clearing out Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we have started out the first week of 2024, cooler than average temperatures and drier conditions has been the theme for Eastern North Carolina. We will have one more chilly, sunny, and less windy day, then changes take over as we go into the weekend. Rain showers will move in after the midnight hour and early morning hours of Saturday and will continue into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 60s and turning breezy at times out of the southeast from 15-25 mph. A few gust could peak up to 30 mph. Most will see less than an inch of rain by later in the day. Lows fall back to the mid to upper 30s.

Calmer and breezy conditions will pick up again Sunday and Monday, with a mix of clouds of sunshine, with highs in the mid 50s.

Our next concern will be as Tuesday begins, as as First Alert Weather Day is issued for the ENC area. An area of low pressure will be moving up the coast, brining heavy rain and gusty winds out of the southwest to the southeast from 15-30 mph, as a few gust could peak up to 40 mph. Forecast highs are forecasted to stay in the mid to upper 60s. With a warmer atmosphere at play, energy for instability could be an impact. Rainfall estimates could range from 1″-2″ of rain. Showers/storms could linger into the early evening hours, then clearing out after midnight. Lows will fall to the low 40s.

Our pattern will turn calm and cooler again once Tuesday’s system clears the coast by sunrise Wednesday. Highs will drop back to the 50s and lows in the mid 30s, with winds picking up again.

