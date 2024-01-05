DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for their Bicycle Helmet Initiative.

This initiative is in conjunction with the DOT’s Integrated Mobility Division’s annual giveaway for bicycle helmets for children. Organizations across the state, according to the division, take part in this event to distribute helmets to children in need.

“Wearing a helmet is an easy way to reduce the risk of head injuries when riding a bicycle,” said Brennon Fuqua, interim director of the Integrated Mobility Division. “We hope the Bicycle Helmet Initiative will help reduce bicycle injuries and raise awareness about the importance of safe bicycling practices.”

The DOT says those who wish to participate can apply here with a deadline of Feb. 9. Applicants can request 25, 50, 75, or 100 helmets and are encouraged to partner with their local law enforcement, local organizations, schools, churches, etc. as hosts for their event.

Helmets are to be distributed in the spring in advance of National Bike/Walk to School Day in May.

This annual initiative began in 2007 and has provided over 66,000 free bike helmets, and 23,000 of those came in 2023 alone, according to the DOT.

