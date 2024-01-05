Advertise With Us
Congressman Don Davis to visit southern border today

Don Davis at the southern border
Don Davis at the southern border(n/a)
By Dave Jordan
Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -First District Democrat Congressman Don Davis says he will head to the southern border Friday for a visit amidst national security funding negotiations.

This will be his second such trip and follows a visit by Republican lawmakers on Wednesday.

Today, Davis will visit Eagle Pass, Texas, to witness firsthand the current situation at the southern border, meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, and receive briefings on the necessary actions to consider during the ongoing congressional negotiations.

As discussions in Congress continue, Davis says he remains committed to bipartisan solutions that safeguard eastern North Carolina and the American people.

