Alyssa Ustby records 1st triple-double in program history; UNC women beat No. 25 Syracuse

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Alyssa Ustby had the first triple-double in program history, Maria Gakdeng scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and North Carolina beat No. 25 Syracuse 75-51, snapping the Orange’s eight-game win streak.

Ustby made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 16 points, a season-high 16 rebounds, a career-best 10 assists and two steals.

Donarski scored eight points and Utsby, Gakdeng and Deja Kelly each added five in the third quarter and UNC used a 17-2 closing run to take a 57-36 lead into the fourth.

Dyaisha Fair led the Orange with 17 points but shot just 7 of 22 from the field, 3 of 12 from 3-point range.

Freshman Alyssa Latham added 11 points and 11 rebounds - her third double-double in a row.

