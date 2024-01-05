Aho To Represent Canes At All-Star Game

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has been named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

Aho, 26, has tallied 43 points (15g, 28a) in 35 games this season.

Aho previously represented the Hurricanes at the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2022.

Aho was the NHL First Star of the week this week for putting up 11 points in three games. He had nine assists.

Seth Jarvis is working on getting in on the fan vote.

Y’all know the drill.



RT RT RT#NHLAllStarVote Seth Jarvis pic.twitter.com/p6TyqGsh9Y — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 5, 2024

