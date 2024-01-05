Advertise With Us
Aho To Represent Canes At All-Star Game

Jarvis on fan ballot
Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes to extend his point streak to four games. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has been named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

Aho, 26, has tallied 43 points (15g, 28a) in 35 games this season.

Aho previously represented the Hurricanes at the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2022.

Aho was the NHL First Star of the week this week for putting up 11 points in three games. He had nine assists.

Seth Jarvis is working on getting in on the fan vote.

