Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Afternoon fire heavily damages Greenville home

The fire broke out around 4:10 p.m. Friday.
The fire broke out around 4:10 p.m. Friday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire heavily damaged a home in Greenville this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cherokee Drive shortly after 4:00 p.m. Cherokee is off Arlington Boulevard near Hooker Road.

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard says flames were shooting through the roof when the first firefighters arrived.

He said there was significant damage, especially on the left side of the house. A total of 22 firefighters responded from multiple city fire stations.

Beddard said it took them about 15 minutes to out of the blaze and the cause is still being investigated.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Heavy rain and the threat of strong storms on Tuesday.
Tracking a strong storm next Tuesday; Heavy rain, gusty winds & strong storm possible
Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.
Three people charged after shots fired inside Goldsboro shopping mall
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Matthew Wyche
Suspect identified in Kinston tobacco & vape shop robbery
NCDOT - Bicycle Helmet Initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative
DOT seeking organization volunteers for free helmet giveaway initiative
About a thousand customers are impacted.
Boil water advisory for some Pitt County residents lifted