Afternoon fire heavily damages Greenville home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire heavily damaged a home in Greenville this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cherokee Drive shortly after 4:00 p.m. Cherokee is off Arlington Boulevard near Hooker Road.

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard says flames were shooting through the roof when the first firefighters arrived.

He said there was significant damage, especially on the left side of the house. A total of 22 firefighters responded from multiple city fire stations.

Beddard said it took them about 15 minutes to out of the blaze and the cause is still being investigated.

No one was injured in the fire.

