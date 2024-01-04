Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night and Day of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Get ready for a cold night! There’s a good chance everyone drops below freezing with temperatures inland in the mid-20s and coastal temperatures right around 32°F. Temperatures don’t warm much heading into Friday afternoon only reaching the 40s. Temperatures drop quickly Friday night and could reach the 20s again before midnight. We won’t stay there though as temperatures begin to rise after midnight. We could wake up near 40 degrees with 60s on the way by the afternoon. Saturday will also be wet and windy with around an inch of rain expected from sunrise to sunset. Windy conditions join in on the party too. We get a break on Sunday and Monday before our last and strongest system arrives. Tuesday brings our heaviest rain yet and the chance for severe weather. Rain looks to hang around most of the day with severe threat limited to the afternoon and evening. 2-4″ of rain is still expected through both systems.

