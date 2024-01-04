Advertise With Us
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart

(Canva)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed and a third injured outside of an Onslow County convenience store.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas says the shooting happened in the parking lot of 53 Mini Mart and Tobacco at 3458 Burgaw Highway around 5:19 Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Thomas says three men were shot. Two died at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff says one suspect is in custody and one is not. No names have been released at this time.

Sheriff Thomas also says this was an isolated incident between the individuals involved and did not have anything to do with the store.

