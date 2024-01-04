Tracking a strong storm next week; Targeting Tuesday for Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got 2 storms headed our way over the 6 days. The 1st storm will work through on Saturday, with the stronger storm targeting next Tuesday. While the rain is expected to be heavy on Saturday, the system next Tuesday looks the stronger of the two.

While it’s still several days out and the outlook could change, there’s enough evidence to highlight Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day. The track of the storm will keep the temps very mild with no threat of wintry precipitation. Heavy rain, however, could impact your plans and commute to work or school. 1.5″ of rain could fall in 24 hours, accompanied by strong, gusty winds across a good chunk of ENC. The warm southerly winds, combined with abundant moisture may help produce a few strong thunderstorms as well. It’s too early to highlight specific threats or timing but we’ll keep you updated on the trends as we get closer.

Strong Storm targeting Tuesday (maxuser | Jim Howard)

Wet and windy conditions likely on Saturday (maxuser | Jim Howard)

