Three hurt in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police say that three people were shot in the 500 block of East Elm Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that they received a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon of multiple gunshots.

Officers who responded to the call were told that someone had taken the person who had been shot to the Emergency Room at UNC Health Wayne.

Police say that when they arrived at the hospital they found out that three people had been shot. Police say none of the injuries was life-threatening.

Those shot included a 32-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man. All of them are from Goldsboro.

Police did not release any information about any arrests or possible suspects. Police said that the Goldsboro Police Criminal Investigation Division is now handling the case.

