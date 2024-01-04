Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants

TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some TGI Friday’s customers were likely surprised this week when they learned their local restaurant permanently closed.

The chain says it shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States, but the company didn’t release a list of closed locations.

Local media reports indicate New Jersey was most impacted, with seven locations closed.

There were also six locations reportedly closed in Massachusetts and five in New York, as well as some in California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Before the closures, TGI Friday’s had roughly 270 locations in the U.S.

The company said about 80% of total impacted employees were offered transfer opportunities.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head
Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Lan Rawls
Autopsy says elderly Aulander woman set on fire during attack
Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.
Fundraiser set up for Greenville 14-year-old murdered Saturday night
Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday
Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing

Latest News

Organizing your debt
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead