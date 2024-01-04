State troopers again seeking help in deadly Onslow County hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers are making yet another appeal for information in a deadly hit & run crash in one Eastern Carolina county.

The Highway Patrol in Jacksonville says 63-year-old Gary “Danny” Padrick died in the crash at Highway 258 and Hickory Road.

The hit and run happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13th.

Padrick was pushing a bicycle across the busy highway and troopers say the vehicle that struck him is possibly a silver or gray Hyundai SUV.

Anyone who knows information on this deadly hit & run should call the Highway Patrol.

The man’s family has set up a GoFundMe site to help with burial expenses.

