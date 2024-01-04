Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

State officials open opportunity to support endangered/nongame wildlife

Green turtle
Green turtle(North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State wildlife officials are inviting North Carolinians to donate a portion of their state tax refund toward their Wildlife Fund.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund goes to support species that call North Carolina home. Contributions will go to support research and conservation projects, according to the commission.

“Funds donated using the tax-checkoff program amplify those provided by a federal grant for species of greatest conservation need (SGCN) in North Carolina,” said Sara Schweitzer, assistant chief of the Wildlife Management Division. “A $100 donation is matched by $186 in grants—truly boosting SGCN conservation in North Carolina. Our biologists and agency partners are working around the clock to enhance habitat and populations like wetlands for gopher frogs, salamanders and turtles. The support is more than matched and makes this conservation possible!”

Successful projects in the past from this program can be found in the Wildlife Diversity Program’s quarterly report.

Those who are interested can participate by checking line 30 on the North Carolina state income tax form, or through online software, and entering their contribution under “N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund”.

Those who do not get a refund but still want to contribute can do so through the Fund’s website.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and another wounded outside this convenience store on Highway 53.
Two people killed, one injured in shooting outside Onslow County mini mart
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
AUTOPSY: Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot was shot in the head
Lan Rawls
Autopsy says elderly Aulander woman set on fire during attack
Zykere Langley was shot in the South Greene Street area Saturday night.
Fundraiser set up for Greenville 14-year-old murdered Saturday night
Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday
Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing

Latest News

Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.
Shots fired inside Goldsboro shopping mall
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Wali Johnson is facing multiple charges.
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third
Second arrest made in shooting that killed two men & wounded third