South Central girls top power North Pitt to avenge earlier loss, Falcons boys edge Panthers as well

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early in the high school basketball season North Pitt girls beat South Central by 24 in Bethel. The Falcons got their revenge Wednesday night in Winterville as they pulled away in the 4th quarter for a 58-43 win.

“It goes a long way for their confidence. To be able to defend and going up against a girl like Zamareya Jones,” says South Central head coach Robert Duck, “They handled the task very well and played with a lot of effort and energy.”

North Pitt boys were looking to do the same, get some revenge. But South Central held them off and remained undefeated as they won 64-57.

