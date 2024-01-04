Some Pitt County residents told to boil water due to water outage

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents of one part of Pitt County are being asked to boil their water after a pipe break.

Stokes Regional Water Corporation says about a thousand customers are impacted after a fire hydrant was hit on Old Creek Road this morning.

The utility says the areas affected are from Pactolus to the end of Clarks Neck Road.

Because of low water pressure, or the loss of water, there is a potential for bacteria to get into the water pipes. That’s why residents are being asked to boil their water for at least a minute when using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation.

The advisory will remain until tests come back showing that there is no contamination of the water.

